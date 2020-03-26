Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Restarts extension talks

Prescott and the Cowboys have resumed contract negotiations, ESPN.com's Ed Werder reports.

The Dallas front office shifted its focus to free agency after using the franchise tag on Prescott in mid-March. The team can now turn its attention back to the young quarterback, who reportedly wants a four-year contract. The Cowboys are hoping for a five-year deal, with July 15 representing the negotiation deadline before Prescott is forced to play under the tag in 2020.

