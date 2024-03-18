Prescott restructured his contract over the weekend, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys converted a $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus and added two void years to free up $4 million in 2024 cap space. They can further reduce Prescott's present-year cap hit by either extending him or doing a similar restructure with the $29 million base salary for the final year of his contract. Dallas hasn't done much else through the first week of free agency, despite losing last year's starters at left tackle (Tyron Smith - Jets) and center (Tyler Biadasz - Commanders).