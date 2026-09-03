Prescott didn't log any snaps during the Cowboys' three-game preseason schedule.

Prescott has had WR CeeDee Lamb to throw to since 2020, but the addition of George Pickens during the 2025 offseason helped the quarterback rack up the second-most passing yards in a season (4,552) of his 10-year career. Additionally, Prescott also tossed 30 TDs for the fourth time among his career-high 600 pass attempts. Dallas likely would like that latter number to come down in a more balanced offense, and a new defensive scheme under coordinator Christian Parker could mean Prescott and the offense are in catch-up mode less often. In any case, Prescott has a bonafide top receiving duo at his services, so another 4,000-yard campaign is entirely within the realm of possibilities in 2026