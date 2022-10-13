Prescott (right thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prior to the session, Prescott took part in the Cowboys' quarterback school, and there was an expectation that he'd throw to the team's pass catchers afterward for a second day in a row, according to Gehlken. Instead, Prescott was able to mix into drills for the first time since undergoing surgery on the broken right thumb that he suffered in the season opener. It's been reported that Dallas plans to have Cooper Rush earn another spot start Sunday at Philadelphia, but Prescott now be putting himself on a path to return Week 7 against the Lions.
