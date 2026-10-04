Prescott completed 32 of 45 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Texans. He added seven yards on two carries.

A surreal 21 of Prescott's 45 attempts went to CeeDee Lamb, and the duo connected on a 12-yard TD with just 40 seconds left in the game for the game-winning score after Javonte Williams had scored Dallas' first three touchdowns in the second half as part of a comeback from a 16-6 halftime deficit. The 335 passing yards (189 of them to Lamb) were a season high for Prescott, and he'll take an 8:1 TD:INT through four games into a Week 5 battle at home against the Buccaneers.