Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Prescott (hamstring) will not play Week 10 against the Eagles next Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

It had already been reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Prescott is looking at a multi-week absence, so this comes as no surprise. The exact timeline of Prescott's recovery remains unclear, and a trip to injured reserve is on the table of possibilities. Cooper Rush will make the start versus Philadelphia. Trey Lance figures to be Rush's backup.