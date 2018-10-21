Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Rushes for touchdown in second straight

Prescott completed 22 of 35 passing attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 yards and another touchdown on six carries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.

Prescott had another difficult game on the road and was fortunate to find the end zone for a 1-yard score after the Cowboys had fallen behind by 10 in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old was even more fortunate to have finished the game at all as he took a vicious hit while trying to run for a first down in the second quarter. He also had his hand looked at while on the sideline after the play and reportedly was given some smelling salts before reentering but ultimately was able to stick around and keep the Cowboys in the game until the end. The 25-year-old will certainly be monitored for any concussion symptoms in the following days, but he'll have an extra week to recover as the Cowboys head into a Week 8 bye.