Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Salvages day in garbage time

Prescott completed 32 of 49 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

He also gained 25 rushing yards on four carries, and completed a two-point conversion to Jason Witten. While the quarterback's final line looks just fine from a fantasy perspective, he struggled for much of the game in the face of a ferocious Buffalo pass rush that sacked him four times and forced two fumbles, one of which Dallas lost. Prescott will try to turn things around for the reeling Cowboys next week on the road against the Bears.