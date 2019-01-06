Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Scores decisive touchdown
Prescott completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception Saturday against the Seahawks. He also carried six times for 29 yards and a touchdown during the 24-22 win.
Prescott completed 67 percent of his passes and connected with eight different receivers. He threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup just before halftime and led a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including one which he capped off with a one-yard plunge to paydirt. In the process, Prescott became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game in team history and now has more game-winning drives under his belt since entering the league than any other quarterback. He'll need to put on another terrific performance next weekend, whether going up against the Saints or the Rams.
