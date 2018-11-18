Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Scores rushing touchdown
Prescott completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 208 yards during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons. He also carried four times for five yards and a touchdown.
Prescott didn't generate many big plays, though he went without a turnover for the second straight game and converted some important third downs to sustain drives. One of his most crucial contributions came on a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter which put his team ahead for the first time. Prescott doesn't do much damage through the air most weeks, but he's boosted his fantasy value with three rushing touchdowns in his last four games. He enjoyed a productive game against the Redskins in Week 7 and will look to put on a repeat performance as they pay Dallas a visit on Thanksgiving.
