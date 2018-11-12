Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Scores twice in victory
Prescott completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown, adding nine yards and another touchdown on six carries in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.
Fresh off a vote of confidence from his owner earlier this week, Prescott led his team to a key division victory in a hostile environment. After a slow start to the year, the 25-year-old has begun to pick things up over his last four games, averaging 242.3 passing yards per game to go along with six touchdowns to just one interception. Not known for his mobility, Prescott has also helped his fantasy stock with 135 yards and three more scores over that four-game span. The signal caller doesn't have the greatest upside, but he could be a sneaky play against a porous Falcons pass defense Week 11.
