Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Prescott will undergo season-ending surgery in New York on Wednesday to address a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After seeking one final medical opinion on his hamstring Monday, Prescott has elected to proceed with surgery rather than treating the injury through rest and rehab. According to Jones, Prescott's long-term prognosis is "wonderful," and while the quarterback will miss the remainder of the season, he should be ready to go for training camp, if he isn't fully cleared for OTAs. Cooper Rush started under center in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and will again direct the offense in Week 11 against the Texans, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Cowboys also gave an extended look at 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance at some point before the season's end. Prescott will conclude his ninth NFL campaign with a 64.7 percent completion rate on 286 pass attempts for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 54 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushing attempts over his eight appearances.