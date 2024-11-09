Prescott is expected to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future to repair the partial avulsion to his right hamstring, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A recovery timeline for the procedure would range from 4-to-5 months, meaning the quarterback would miss the rest of the season, and his availability for the start of OTAs could also be affected. The Cowboys didn't place Prescott on injured reserve Saturday, but the team could be saving the additional roster spot for another time. Cooper Rush will take over as the team's immediate starter Sunday versus the Eagles, but it's possible Trey Lance will be worked into the mix if the Cowboys fall out of playoff contention.