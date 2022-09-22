Prescott (thumb) got back on the practice field Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Only 10 days out from surgery to repair his broken right thumb, Prescott didn't throw a football or take any snaps, but he was spotted gripping and tossing a softball-sized weighted ball. Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Prescott still has stitches in his right hand, but those likely will be removed in the near future. It's unclear when Prescott will be able to mix into on-field work, but there's hope he'll be back either Week 4 against the Commanders or Week 5 at the Rams. As long as Prescott is sidelined, Cooper Rush will direct the Cowboys offense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Could be back as soon as Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: At least a week away from activity•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Won't go on IR•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Undergoes surgery Monday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Projected to miss 6-8 weeks•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Multi-week absence upcoming•