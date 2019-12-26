Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set for another light workout

Coach Jason Garrett said that Prescott (shoulder) is progressing but will be limited in practice Thursday, if the quarterback "does anything at all," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott went down as a non-participant on Wednesday's report, but since the Cowboys' Christmas Day practice was just a walk-through session, his listing on Thursday's report will provide a better representation of his status heading into Sunday's game against the Redskins. Based on Garrett's comments, Prescott looks set to follow the same practice regimen he followed last week, so there's still a decent chance he enters the regular-season finale without an injury designation. Cooper Rush will lead the first-team offense Thursday and would start this weekend in the event Prescott's condition unexpectedly takes a turn for the worse.