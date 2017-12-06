Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set to play Sunday

Prescott, who bruised his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over Washington, will play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prescott initially downplayed the issue, and now that some time has passed it's been confirmed that the QB won't miss any game action as a result of last week's second-quarter injury, which did not cause him to miss any snaps. Though his 11 completions (on 22 attempts) in Week 13 only netted Prescott 102 passing yards, he did add 28 yards on five carries while tossing a pair of TDs. The 2-10 Giants, who've had trouble stopping the pass this season, represent a favorable matchup for the QB in Week 14.