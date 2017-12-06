Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set to play Sunday
Prescott, who bruised his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over Washington, will play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Prescott initially downplayed the issue, and now that some time has passed it's been confirmed that the QB won't miss any game action as a result of last week's second-quarter injury, which did not cause him to miss any snaps. Though his 11 completions (on 22 attempts) in Week 13 only netted Prescott 102 passing yards, he did add 28 yards on five carries while tossing a pair of TDs. The 2-10 Giants, who've had trouble stopping the pass this season, represent a favorable matchup for the QB in Week 14.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Downplays hand issue•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fights through hand injury in win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another poor effort Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Bullied by Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Under constant pressure in loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Three total touchdowns versus Chiefs•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.