Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Prescott (thumb) will meet with a doctor Tuesday, and the team will formulate a plan following the appointment, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott reportedly is eyeing a Week 5 return, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, but the team will have to wait until Tuesday's appointment to get clarity on his potential return timetable. The quarterback began throwing last week after he had the stitches from his surgery removed, but McCarthy said he wants to see the quarterback put together a full week of practices before throwing him into game action, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. If Prescott is able to return Sunday at the Rams, he's expected to have his full bevy of weapons available after Michael Gallup made his season debut Week 4.