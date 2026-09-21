Prescott completed 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for 26 yards in the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Prescott's five incompletions and the two sacks he took were about the only blemishes on an otherwise outstanding performance. He was clicking early and often with CeeDee Lamb, connecting with his top wideout for eight of his completions and targeting him nine times overall for a total of 153 yards, including touchdown tosses from three and 24 yards out. Prescott hit Jake Ferguson from 10 and 12 yards for his other two scoring strikes. In the process, Prescott passed Tony Romo to become the Cowboys' all-time leader in career TD passes with 249. Despite a Week 1 loss to the Giants, Prescott's numbers have largely been above reproach, as he has a 73.8 percent completion rate and a 6:1 TD:INT heading into next Sunday's Week 3 home showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.