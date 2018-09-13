Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Shaking off ankle injury
Prescott sustained an ankle injury late in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, but he practiced Wednesday and will do so again Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Dallas listed Prescott as a full participant for their official session of the week, so the expectation is that he'll handle all the reps with the first-team offense again Thursday. Though he may not be 100 percent healthy, the ankle issue doesn't seem to be anything that will hinder the quarterback heading into the Cowboys' Week 2 matchup with the Giants. Instead, Prescott's poor efficiency in the season opener -- he completed 19 of 29 throws against Carolina but averaged a lowly 5.9 yards per attempt -- likely represents the greater concern for his fantasy owners heading into the weekend.
