Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Tuesday that he anticipates Prescott (ankle) being full-go by the time training camp rolls around, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Considering Prescott was nearly full-go for OTAs, it shouldn't come as a shock that he will likely be ready to resume his full duties under center next month. Prescott didn't get a ton of time to get acclimated to McCarthy's system last year before going down for the season with a compound fracture in his right foot, but he did complete 68 percent of his 222 pass attempts for 1,856 yards and a 9:4 TD:INT ratio over four-plus games, including 450-plus passing yards on each of the three games prior to going down. Prescott returns to the head of a Cowboys offense loaded with wideout talent, so there's no reason to expect a dropoff from him as long as he can stay on the field.