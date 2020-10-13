Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he expects Prescott (ankle) will be ready to join the team for offseason workouts in late April or early May, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

A spring return to full activities essentially aligns with the 4-to-6-month recovery timeline Prescott received Monday after undergoing surgery to address the season-ending right ankle compound fracture and dislocation he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Giants. Even if his recovery proceeds as planned, Prescott may be reluctant to report for workouts until his contract situation is resolved. Prescott, who is playing under a $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020, could be tagged again in 2021 if he and the Cowboys aren't able to come to terms on a long-term deal. Jones has suggested that he's interested in retaining Prescott, though Jones noted Tuesday that he would like the coaching staff to be more judicious in how the quarterback is used as a runner coming off the major injury, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.