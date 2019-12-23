Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Shut down in tough loss
Prescott completed 25 of 44 passes for 265 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles.
Whether it was due to his sore shoulder, a big effort on the part of Philly's secondary, or a combination of both, Prescott failed to produce a TD for only the third time all year, and at the worst possible moment too -- both for Dallas and for those with fantasy shares in the quarterback. Expect him to get plenty of rest during the week as the Cowboys prepare for a must-win game against Washington in Week 17.
