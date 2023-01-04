Prescott (knee) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' first Week 18 injury report Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
In the wake of last Thursday's win in Tennessee, team president Jerry Jones said Friday that Prescott may have suffered a hyperextended knee during that contest. The issue didn't stop Prescott from playing all 80 offensive snaps, and coach Mike McCarthy told Todd Archer of ESPN.com, "I don't have concern about Dak moving forward." Prescott's ability to not only log a full practice but avoid the injury report entirely Wednesday demonstrates that his health isn't in question ahead of Sunday's contest at Washington.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Suffers minor knee hyperextension•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Pair of TDs, INTs in win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Stellar showing in key win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Three touchdowns in loss•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Underwhelms in win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws three TDs in blowout win•