Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Prescott will play in the team's regular-season finale on the road against the Giants on Sunday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dallas currently sits at a 7-8-1 record and would finish the 2025 campaign at .500 with a win over New York in Week 18, giving Prescott something to play for even with the team already eliminated from playoff contention. The 32-year-old signal-caller has operated as one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks down the stretch, as he's averaging over 300 passing yards per game across seven appearances since the Cowboys' bye in Week 10, with 13 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions in that span.