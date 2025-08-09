default-cbs-image
Prescott will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prescott is sitting out Saturday, as expected, and will be joined on the sidelines by wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, plus running back Javonte Williams. With Dak not starting Saturday, Dallas will receive a chance to evaluate Joe Milton and Will Grier in preseason action.

