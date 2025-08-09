Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Staying on sideline Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prescott will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Prescott is sitting out Saturday, as expected, and will be joined on the sidelines by wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, plus running back Javonte Williams. With Dak not starting Saturday, Dallas will receive a chance to evaluate Joe Milton and Will Grier in preseason action.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not planning to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Camp workload to be curtailed•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Declares himself fully healthy•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Moving well at OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Says hamstring is improving•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Slated to be limited this offseason•