Prescott completed 27 of 35 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday. He also rushed six times for 41 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Dallas.

Prescott outdueled Gardner Minshew to prevent the Eagles from clinching both the NFC East crown and the top seed in the conference. The veteran signal-caller most frequently bestowed his attention on CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard, hitting the former for 36- and seven-yard touchdown tosses in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Prescott also connected with Michael Gallup from 12 yards out late in the third quarter to give him his second straight three-touchdown effort and third in the last four contests overall. With the division and even top seed still in play, Prescott will aim to keep Dallas in contention for both during a Week 17 road matchup against the Titans on Thursday night.