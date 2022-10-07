Cowboys president Jerry Jones said Friday that Prescott's thumb is getting better but his grip still isn't strong enough to play in a game, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott reportedly was targeting the upcoming Week 5 game in Los Angeles at one point, but he's been forced to reassess and set his sights toward Week 6/7. The issue isn't any kind of setback so much as the Cowboys being overly optimistic about the recovery timeline, or at least leaving the door open for Prescott to surprise. He's set to miss a fourth straight game but hasn't been ruled out beyond Week 5.