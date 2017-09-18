Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in loss to Broncos

Prescott completed 30 of 50 pass attempts for 238 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos. He also gained 24 yards on three carries.

Prescott struggled in the face of the Denver pass rush for much of the game and wound up posting a subpar 4.8 yards per attempt. He connected with Dez Bryant and Jason Whiten on touchdown passes, but he also turned the ball over twice, including a pick-six to Aqib Talib with little time left on the clock. Prescott actually led the team in rushing despite just three attempts, but that speaks more to the effectiveness of the Broncos at taking away Ezekiel Elliott. He will look to bounce back next week against the Cardinals.