Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in loss to Panthers

Prescott completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 170 yards and one interception during Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Panthers. He also carried five times for 19 yards.

Prescott connected regularly with Cole Beasley, but he didn't appear to be on the same page as his other pass catchers and finished with one of the lowest yardage totals of his NFL career. He had a few opportunities to make plays with his legs but appeared indecisive at times and didn't make much of in impact in that regard. Although Prescott faced a difficult road matchup to begin the season, he did little to inspire much confidence from those who were worried the Cowboys' turnover at the skill positions would affect his fantasy value. He'll look to put on a better performance next week against the Giants.