Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in victory
Prescott completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 20-17 victory over Oakland. He also rushed six times for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Prescott's rushing acumen -- and his nose for the end zone in particular -- continues to aid his statistical floor on days he may struggle passing. This came into play Sunday, when he threw two interceptions against an Oakland secondary that had previously only recorded two interceptions. He's now up to 320 rushing yards with six scores while fumbling at a much lower rate compared to his rookie season. Moving forward, Prescott should enjoy the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott (suspension), starting with the Cowboys' Week 16 showdown with the Seahawks. In eight games with Elliott to start the season, Prescott averaged 227.3 passing yards, two touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions per game, compared to a typical line of 191.9, 0.8 and 1.2 without him.
