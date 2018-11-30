Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Succeeds despite fumbles

Prescott completed 24 of 28 passes for 248 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints on Thursday. He also rushed five times for 22 yards and fumbled twice, recovering one.

Prescott was razor sharp in terms of completion percentage and averaged a solid 8.9 yards per attempt. He also managed to stay interception-free for the fourth straight game. However, he was sacked seven times and couldn't hold on to the ball on two of them, with the second one transpiring with 2:42 remaining at the Saints' 15-yard line. Cameron Jordan forced and recovered a fumble on a jarring hit of the Dallas quarterback, but the potentially costly mistake was neutralized by a Jourdan Lewis interception of Drew Brees just two plays later. Prescott has now posted a completion rate of over 70.0 percent in three of his past four games, and he once again displayed impressive chemistry with Amari Cooper, hitting the receiver on eight occasions for 75 yards. Prescott will look to curb his fumbling issues and help the Cowboys to their fifth straight win in a Week 14 divisional showdown against the Eagles on Dec. 9.