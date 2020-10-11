Prescott was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Giants after his lower right leg was bent awkwardly at the end of a tackle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Considering the concern from both sidelines, Prescott seems poised to miss significant time with this injury. He'll end his day 14-for-21 passing for 166 yards and one interception, two carries for seven yards and an 11-yard touchdown grab on a trick play. Andy Dalton will take over for Prescott under center.