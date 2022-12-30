Prescott hyperextended his knee during Thursday's 27-13 win over the Titans, but he was able to keep playing and team president Jerry Jones said he has "zero concern moving forward," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prescott didn't have his best game against a Titans team missing a slew of key players, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns but also committing three turnovers. It sounds like he'll be fine for Week 18 against the Commanders, though rest for the playoffs could enter the discussion depending how other games in Week 17 play out.