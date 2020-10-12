Prescott has undergone successful surgery to address his right ankle compound fracture and dislocation Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prescott had to undergo same-day surgery after suffering a devastating ankle injury against the Giants, and he'll now set his sights on what stands to be a long road to recovery. Given the severity of his injury, the Cowboys are expected to place Prescott on IR in the near future, while turning to Andy Dalton under center for the rest of the year. The 27-year-old doesn't currently have a contract with Dallas beyond the 2020 season.