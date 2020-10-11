Prescott will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering a brutal ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prescott was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, when he suffered what the Cowboys have termed a "serious right ankle injury" while being tackled, as Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. The Cowboys will rely on Andy Dalton under center for the remainder of Sunday's divisional match, and possibly for the foreseeable future, given the apparent severity of Prescott's injury.