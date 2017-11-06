Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Three total touchdowns versus Chiefs

Prescott completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Chiefs. He also carried three times for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 28-17 win.

Prescott completed 64 percent of his passes and connected with Cole Beasley for short touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters. He also made an impact as a rusher, recording his second-highest yardage total on the ground while scoring on a 10-yard scamper to cap off a long drive just before the half. Prescott has eclipsed 252 passing yards just once this season, but his ability to take care of the ball -- just four turnovers though eight games -- and his contributions as a rusher have kept him among the most productive fantasy quarterbacks. Ezekiel Elliott will face another legal battle this week while Dez Bryant (ankle) and Terrance Williams (knee) battle injuries, meaning the signal caller could face a substantial burden next Sunday against the Falcons.