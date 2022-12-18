Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jaguars. He added five rushes for 20 yards.

Prescott got off to a hot start, as he completed 15 of 16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns through the first two quarters. He slowed a bit in the second half but still managed long completions of 39, 25 and 22 yards -- each of which went to CeeDee Lamb. Prescott also tallied three passing touchdowns for the third time this season -- each of which has come in his last six games. Despite all of the positives, Prescott's performance ended on a sour note, as the Jaguars picked off a tipped pass and returned it for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.