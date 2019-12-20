Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throwing during practice
Prescott (shoulder) threw a football during individual drills at Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Previous reports suggested Prescott would be limited to non-throwing activities, but he's apparently made enough progress to at least make some short throws. In any case, the Cowboys have been clear about their expectation for the quarterback to play through his AC joint sprain in Sunday's crucial game against the Eagles. The bigger question is whether Precott will be the best version of himself, or even close to it.
