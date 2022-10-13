Prescott (thumb) took part in what head coach Mike McCarthy termed as "quarterback school drills" Thursday and threw to receivers following the Cowboys' practice session, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dallas listed Prescott as a non-participant for its first Week 6 practice Wednesday, and he'll likely receive the same label Thursday after essentially repeating his activity from a day earlier. Even if Prescott doesn't take a tangible step forward in terms of practice activity this week, his ability to throw and grip the football without discomfort in his surgically repaired thumb over the next few days will be a positive sign with regard to his chances of returning to action Week 7 against the Lions. The Cowboys haven't formally ruled out Prescott from playing in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, but McCarthy already said Wednesday that Cooper Rush is headed for a fifth consecutive start this weekend.