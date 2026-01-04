Prescott completed seven of 11 passes for 70 yards and rushed twice for minus-1 yard, in addition to losing a fumble, in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Giants. He finishes the 2025 season with 4,552 passing yards and a 30:10 TD:INT.

Prescott came into the regular-season finale with the most passing yards, completions and pass attempts in the NFL. With the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention, he didn't add much to those totals before being replaced by backup Joe Milton at halftime. Prescott is set to carry a cap hit slightly north of $74 million in 2026, but the Cowboys have little choice but to stick with the 32-year-old quarterback despite the team's lack of playoff success.