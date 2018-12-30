Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws four TD passes
Prescott completed 27 of 44 pass attempts for 387 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 36-35 win over the Giants.
Prescott acknowledged the possibility of sitting out part of the game, but he hung in until the very end and delivered perhaps his finest performance of the season. He hooked up with Blake Jarwin for three touchdowns before a 32-yard strike to Cole Beasley, which he followed up with the decisive two-point conversion. Prescott struggled over the last two games, so this was a positive way to close out the regular season. The 25-year-old, who finishes the campaign with 3,885 passing yards, 26 total touchdowns and eight interceptions, will now turn his attention to next week's wild card game at home.
