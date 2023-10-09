Prescott completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the 49ers. He added one carry for two yards.

San Francisco's vaunted defense gave Prescott fits all game long, sacking the quarterback three times and forcing three interceptions in Sunday's one-sided affair. Prescott was inaccurate when given time in the pocket, airmailing an open Luke Schoonmaker on a third-down pass in the first half before leading Brandin Cooks out of bounds on a deep shot later in the contest. The 30-year-old had done a good job of protecting the ball with just one turnover over his four previous starts, so its fair to write this off as a down game against a tough opponent. Prescott has yet to throw for 300 yards in any game this season, but that could change with a bounce-back performance against the Chargers' league-worst pass defense next Monday.