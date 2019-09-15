Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws three TD passes

Prescott completed 26 of 30 pass attempts for 269 yards and three touchdowns with one interception Sunday against the Redskins. He also carried five times for 69 yards in the 31-21 win.

Prescott was masterful in this one as he completed an impressive 87 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 9.0 yards per attempt. He completed a long touchdown pass to Devin Smith in the first quarter before hooking up with Jason Witten and Amari Cooper for shorter scores. Prescott also capped off his outstanding performance with a big day as a runner, thanks in large part to a career-best 42-yard gain at the end of the first half. He seems to be flourishing under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and will face a terrific matchup next Sunday at home against the Dolphins.