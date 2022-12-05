Prescott completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 54-19 blowout win over the Colts.

The Cowboys got off to a slow start offensively, but Prescott got cooking with a strong two-minute drill to end the first half en route to a three-touchdown performance. The anemic yardage total was the result of Dallas' defense giving the offense incredible field position all game long via five turnovers. The 29-year-old has yet to eclipse 300 yards passing in a game this season, a feat he accomplished five times in 2021. Prescott will have a good opportunity to correct that Sunday against a Texans defense that has surrendered the fifth-most yards to opposing offenses this season (378.3 per game).