Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws two TD passes versus Lions
Prescott completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions.
Prescott averaged a healthy 9.4 yards per attempt as he set a new season high in yardage. He connected with Ezekiel Elliott for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found Geoff Swaim from one yard out for another score in the third. Perhaps Prescott's most impressive moment came with just seconds left in the game on a deep ball to Elliott to set up the winning field goal. After three consecutive games under 175 passing yards to start the season, he looked more like the 2016 version of himself in this one and could be rounding into form now. He'll look to build on this effort next Sunday night against Houston.
