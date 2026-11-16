Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards with five touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for seven yards in the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

Playing catch-up from the second quarter on did wonders for Prescott's fantasy production, as the veteran quarterback sent 38 total targets in the direction of the talented trio of George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy alone. Prescott connected with Pickens for three of his scoring strikes, which went for 35, 39 and five yards. Flournoy (11 yards) and Lamb (one yard) accounted for the final two in the fourth quarter, and Prescott added a two-point conversion run with an admirable diving attempt on which he made contact with the pylon with the extended ball. Prescott tied a career high with his TD pass total, while his passing yardage was a season high. Prescott should have an opportunity to put together a successful encore next Sunday, as a Week 12 home matchup with the vulnerable Titans secondary awaits.