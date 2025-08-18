Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Prescott will not suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons, and that Joe Milton will get the start at quarterback, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott won't suit up for any exhibition action this preseason, with Dallas instead opting to prioritize the veteran signal-caller's health after he was limited to just eight regular-season appearances in 2024 due to a torn hamstring. The 32-year-old was unproductive from a fantasy standpoint when healthy last season, but he enters the 2025 campaign as an interesting bounceback candidate, largely due to the addition of a true downfield playmaker in George Pickens to take the pressure off No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb. Lamb and Pickens will be joined in three-wide sets by Jalen Tolbert, who took a step forward with a 49-610-7 receiving line while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games in 2024, plus a capable red zone threat in TE Jake Ferguson.