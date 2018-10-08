Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Tops 200 yards passing in overtime defeat
Prescott completed 18 of 29 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He also rushed six times for 34 yards.
Prescott's unfortunate trouble with deflected interceptions continued Sunday, as the quarterback had two more passes bounce off his receivers' hands and into the possession of the other team - which was exactly the case with Prescott's two other interceptions on the year. Furthermore, the third-year quarterback again posted underwhelming passing stats, including a 62 percent completion rate and 7.2 YPA. At this point, there's no question the Cowboys offense is at its best when they commit to feeding running back Ezekiel Elliott, and it'd be a surprise if Dallas opted to do anything else in Week 6 when the Jaguars' elite passing defense comes to town.
