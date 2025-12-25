Prescott completed 19 of 37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas Day. He added 24 rushing yards on four carries.

For the second straight week, Dallas did most of its damage early, as Prescott led the team on four scoring drives in the first half before the Cowboys were held to just two field goals after halftime. Prescott is having a strong finish to the season, topping 300 passing yards in four of the last six games and throwing multiple TDs in four of the six as well, and his second touchdown toss Thursday gave him his fourth career 30-TD campaign. The Cowboys have a shot at finishing with a .500 record, which might be enough incentive to keep Prescott under center in Week 18 against the Giants.