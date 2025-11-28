Prescott completed 27 of 39 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Thursday's 31-28 win over Kansas City. He also threw a two-point conversion.

The veteran quarterback got picked off by Jaylen Watson on his second pass attempt of the afternoon, but from that point on Prescott was in firm control. He capped the Cowboys' next drive with a 15-yard TD to CeeDee Lamb, then put his team in the lead for good early in the fourth quarter with a three-yard score to Javonte Williams. Prescott has thrown multiple TDs in three straight games as Dallas keeps its playoff hopes alive, posting an 8:2 TD:INT over that stretch, but he'll likely need to be sharp again in Week 14 in another potential barn burner against Detroit.